Arunachal

Arunachal: Education Commissioner Visits Longding

During her visit, she interacted with the students and faculty members and she urged students to refrain from making excuses and efficiently and productively use modern ICT and digital platforms as aid in their studies.

October 7, 2022
LONGDING-  Ms Padmini Singla, Education Commissioner, Govt, of Arunachal Pradesh, arrived at Longding District on 6th Oct 2022.  The purpose of the visit was to take stock of the functioning of the schools, and implementation of various schemes under Education department.

 After arrival on 6th October 2022, she visited DC Office, and DDSE Office, Longding, Then, she visited GHSS Longding along with Bani Lego DC Longding and other officials.

On 7th October she visited GSS, Tissa, GPS, Longding and GHSS, Kanubari accompanied by Techu Aran ADC Kanubari and other officials.

Furthermore, she advised teachers to use new innovative strategies to make the process of teaching and learning more interesting and productive.

In order to improve the education scenario, the Commissioner sought commitments DDSE, District administration, parents, and CBOs from students, teachers. It is imperative that the educational sector improve, and its outcome depends on collective cooperation and initiative.

She also suggested that counselling programs for students should be carried out so that students may become more aware about the opportunities and options in different streams. She assured all possible help from her side for the development of education sector in the district.

