Arunachal: Former Minister Thupten Tempa passes away at 63 in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The former Minister and veteran Congress leader from Tawang, Thupten Tempa passed away this evening at RK Mission hospital, Itanagar.

He was complained of abdomen pain on Thursday and hospitalized on Friday evening and his condition worsened due to low blood pressure and passed away despite doctors’ best efforts.

Before joining active politics, Tempa had a stint as a bureaucrat. He did MA in International Relations and M.Phil in Diplomacy from JNU, New Delhi.

In 2019, Tempa had unsuccessfully contested on INC ticket from the prestigious 2-Tawang Assembly Constituency against BJP’s Tsering Tashi.

Several political leader’s from State’s condoled the demise of late Thupten Tempa.

Taking to social media Chief Minister Pema Khandu said “Saddened by passing away of senior leader of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Thupten Tempa ji. May Lord Buddha provide peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. Om Mani Padme Hum!

The ranks and files of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) extends deepest condolences to the bereaved families at this hour of grief and sorrows. We pray that Lord Buddha gives strength to all the bereaved family members to bear the pain and sorrows of loosing most beloved head of the family. We bid final adieu to our great leader, the party said.

Condoling the demise of Thupten Tempa, Dy Chief Minister said that “ Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of a senior leader of our State and former Minister, Shri Thupten Tempa ji. His contributions to the development of our State shall always be remembered. My thoughts & prayers are with his family and well wishers at this hour. My Heartfelt condolences! May his soul rest in eternal peace.

In his condolence message ALA Speaker PD Sona said that “ Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of former Minister Shri Thupten Tempa. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. May his departed soul Rest In Peace.

Condoling the congress leader’s demise MP Tapir Gao said “ I am really saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Thupten Tempa ji, a very senior leader of our state. I pray Lord Buddha to give strength to the bereaved family to overcome the loss at this time and also offer my deepest condolences. May his Soul Rest in Peace.

State BJP president , Biyuram wahge said “ I am deeply shocked to know about the sudden demise of our veteran leader Shri Thupten Tempa ji. My deepest condolences goes to the bereaved family at this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.

