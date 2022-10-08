Arunachal: National Wildlife Week celebrated at Kamlang Tiger Reserve

WAKRO- 68th National Wildlife Week was celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm by Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Wakro. Activities were planned throughout the week from 3rd to 8th of October under the aegis of national wildlife week.

The focus area for this years’ wildlife week celebration was to spread awareness about human wildlife conflicts in and around the Wakro town and villages.

The activities planned for the week started from 3rd October with welcome program of newly joined foresters in the Division and cleanliness drive in and around forest colony.

Mass awareness campaigns for people of fringe villages was organized on 4th and 5th October at Kamja and Phukri villages respectively.

During the campaign, DFO Kamlang TR, Harshraj Wathore, EAC Wakro, Tamo Riba and RFO Kamlang TR, K. Denchen informed the participants about importance of wildlife in ecosystem and measures to be taken to avoid human wildlife conflicts.

GPMs, GPCs, GBs, public leaders, youth and villagers participated in public meetings and shared their views with Forest and District administration.

One day wildlife rescue training for forest field staffs was organized on 6th of October at DFO office in association with Wild Care Foundation, Digboi. It included classroom as well as hands on snake handling training for field staffs. They were educated about species identification, safety measures, animal behavior, etc. during the training session.

On 7th, Kamlang TR division conducted essay and drawing competition at Higher Secondary School, Wakro as a part of awareness drive for school children. Documentaries were also played for young children to interest them in wildlife conservation.

Final day of Wildlife Week was celebrated at Wakro town starting with inauguration of newly constructed VIP cottage at Forest Colony Wakro at hands of DC Lohit, Shashvat Saurabh. It was followed by awareness campaign for Human Wildlife conflicts at Wakro Community Hall.

During the program, “Green Cadet” initiative of Kamlang TR was also launched wherein souvenirs were distributed to green cadets from higher secondary school, Wakro.

Winners of essay & drawing competition were also given prizes during the event at hands of DC Lohit, DFO Kamlang TR and former Chief Engineer L. Kri. On the occasion dignitaries shared their thoughts on importance of wildlife and necessary actions to be taken for its protection.

In his speech DC Lohit shared his experience and praised the Kamlang TR division team for initiating the campaign for protection of wildlife and spreading awareness regarding human wildlife conflict.

He extended his support through district administration in promotion of tourism and entrepreneurship among local youths of fringe area. The program concluded with gifting “Kamlang at a Glance” book as souvenirs to the dignitaries by DFO Kamlang TR Harshraj Wathore.