Assam: Amit Shah chaired meeting with NE CMs, CSs, DGPs on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’

GUWAHATI- Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of all North Eastern States on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in Guwahati, Assam today. It discussed the drug abuse scenario in the North East region and ways to mitigate it. The meeting was also attended by the Union Home Secretary, Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other senior officials.

In the meeting, Amit Shah said that the spread of drug smuggling is very fatal for any society. The damage caused by any terrorist incident is limited, but the spread of drugs in the society destroys the generations. Just like a termite it makes the youth power of our society and the country hollow.

He said that in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav the Ministry of Home Affairs has strongly resolved to fulfil the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Drug-free India’. \

The Union Home Minister said that the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted the policy of zero tolerance to thwart every attempt by the ‘Dirty Money’ of drug trafficking and ‘organized mafia’ to damage the country’s economy and national security.

The Union Home Minister said that the Ministry of Home Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to curb the menace of narcotics.

About 40 thousand kilograms of narcotic drugs were destroyed across the Northeast today as part of the special operation against drugs.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a target was set to destroy 75 thousand kilograms of drugs during the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, but till now a total of more than 1.5 lakh kilograms of drugs have been destroyed which is more than twice the target.

Amit Shah said that drug trafficking is a borderless crime and to tackle it effectively better coordination not only among all drug law enforcement and intelligence agencies but among all the border area districts of all the North- Eastern states is necessary .

He said that over the years, under the firm leadership of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs at the national level has ensured that the Anti-narcotics laws and rules are strictly implemented. At the same time, modern technology should be used in this and coordination should be established among all the agencies.

The Union Home Minister said that the success of the strategy to destroy the supply network of narcotics in the country is very much visible in this short span of time. He said that the seizure of narcotics after 2014 has proved it.

Shah informed that a total of 1257 cases were registered between 2006-2013 which increased by 152 percent to 3172 between 2014-2022. The total number of arrests during the same period increased by 260 percent to 4888 as against 1362. During 2006-2013, 1.52 lakh kg of drugs were seized which doubled to 3.30 lakh kg between 2014-2022. Drugs worth Rs 768 crore were seized during 2006-2013, which increased by 25 times to Rs 20,000 crore between 2014-2022.