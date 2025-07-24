Arunachal Hosts State-Level Homestay Owners Convention in Itanagar to Boost Sustainable Tourism

ITANAGAR- A vibrant two-day State-Level Homestay Owners Convention began today at DK Convention Centre, Itanagar, with enthusiastic participation from homestay operators and tourism officials representing 21 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The event aims to promote sustainable, community-driven tourism and support homestay entrepreneurs in designing unique, locally inspired experiences.

Inaugurating the convention, MLA of Mebo and National Tourism Advisory Council Member, Oken Tayeng, called on homestay owners to design innovative, model homestays that reflect the rich diversity of the state.

“Let’s work together to tell the story of Arunachal—one homestay, one guest, and one unforgettable experience at a time,” he said, adding, “Arunachal is not just the most diverse state in India, but possibly one of the most diverse regions in the world.”

He emphasized that hospitality is the first impression and the lasting memory for every visitor and encouraged homestay owners to act as cultural ambassadors of Arunachal.

Tourism Director Ms. Yashaswini B highlighted that the purpose of the convention is to enhance knowledge, communication, waste management practices, and offer a platform for networking among homestay owners.

Calling homestays the “forerunners of sustainable and responsible tourism,” she encouraged each district to develop its own signature homestay model. She stressed the natural beauty, tribal cultures, local cuisine, and textiles as Arunachal’s key tourism strengths.

Deputy Director of Tourism, Bengia Manna Sonam, explained the origin of the homestay movement in the state, which began in 2012–13, and said the convention would chart a holistic roadmap for expanding the initiative.

Hospitality advisor Raj Basu urged stakeholders to connect cultural and nature-based tourism with homestays, positioning Arunachal as a “paradise on Earth” with immense untapped potential.

State Food Craft Institute Principal S. Kar underlined that homestays bring direct economic benefits to rural communities, especially those in remote areas. He emphasized that homestays help preserve traditional culture, while ensuring a standard and quality experience for visitors.

Prof. Arindam Chakrabarty of RGU shared strategies for branding, marketing, and visibility of homestays to reach wider audiences.

The event also featured insights from Koj Mama, Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club, and TIO Dalin Tana, who both stressed the importance of ecotourism and local engagement.