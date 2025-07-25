ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: SDRF Conducts Earthquake Mock Drill at Ziro’s Mini Secretariat to Boost Disaster Readiness

The drill involved officers, staff, shopkeepers, media personnel, and volunteers, and simulated real-time response actions such as evacuation, triage, firefighting, and search-and-rescue operations.

ZIRO-  In a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and public awareness, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in collaboration with Fire & Emergency Services, conducted a Mock Exercise-cum-Awareness program on Earthquake Preparedness today at the Mini Secretariat Building in Ziro.

Organized under the aegis of the Department of Disaster Management, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the drill involved officers, staff, shopkeepers, media personnel, and volunteers, and simulated real-time response actions such as evacuation, triage, firefighting, and search-and-rescue operations.

“Preparedness Saves Lives” — SDRF

Addressing the gathering, Mrs  Moyir Basar Kamdak, Addl. SP, SDRF, emphasized the importance of regular mock drills to train citizens, reduce panic, and improve inter-agency coordination during real disasters.

“People know safety rules, but during real disasters, panic sets in. These exercises help us stay calm, act quickly, and save lives,” she said.

She added that this was the fourth such drill conducted by SDRF this year—previous ones held in Pasighat, Tezu, and Khonsa, with the next planned for Tawang on July 28–29.

The drill included live demonstrations of:

  • Earthquake-safe evacuation techniques
  • First-aid and triage protocols
  • Fire suppression with real equipment
  • Search-and-rescue by SDRF teams

Emergency contact numbers were shared with all participants:

  • ERSS (All Emergencies): 112
  • State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC): 1070
  • District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC): 1077
  • SDRF Office Helpline: 8730887730
  • SDRF Search & Rescue Team: 8730887731

Strong Local Participation

Among those present were SP Keni Bagra, SDO Rani Perme, and District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nima Drema, who all underscored the need for continuous awareness-building and capacity enhancement at the grassroots level.

The drill concluded with a briefing session on standard operating procedures during natural calamities, especially earthquakes, which are common in the region. Participants expressed appreciation for the initiative, calling it timely, educational, and empowering.

