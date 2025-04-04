Arunachal: DBC Lifts Best Institution Crown at Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0

ITANAGR- The curtains fell on the Arunachal Youth Parliament (AYP) 2.0 on Friday at the DK Auditorium Hall, Legislative Assembly, marking the end of an invigorating two-day event that spotlighted the intellectual dynamism of the state’s youth.

Don Bosco College, Jollang, emerged as the standout performer, bagging the coveted title of Best Institution along with a trophy, a cash prize, and a citation.

Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGGLC), Jote, secured the runner-up position, while Ganko Miso from JGGLC shone brightest, clinching both the Best Speaker and Most Promising Youth Leader awards.

The valedictory function was graced by Chief Guest Pema Norbu Thongchi, OSD to Minister-Education, RWD, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, and Library, who delivered an inspiring address.

He praised the participants for their articulate discussions on critical state issues, stating, “Programs like AYP reaffirm the government’s unwavering faith in its youth and its deep concern for their future. Platforms such as this allow you to address the challenges you face and actively participate in the state’s development process.”

Thongchi urged the students to dive into “hot and burning” topics, offering constructive suggestions and criticism, and emphasized their role as “positive agents of change” in steering Arunachal toward prosperity.

He urged the youths to be part of the solution, appraising societal matters and contributing to holistic development.

Guest of Honour Amar Sangno, President, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), struck a chord with his motivational speech, encouraging students to embrace change and explore new horizons.

“Our youths must look beyond the conventional pursuit of government jobs, skill themselves as per modern demands, and take up the mantle of business and commerce in sectors where local participation is scarce,” he said.

Sangno hailed AYP as a vital forum for democratic dialogue, where ideas, controversies, corruption, and other pressing issues come to life, empowering young minds to hone their skills and emerge as future leaders.

He stressed personal accountability in tackling unemployment and urged students to dig deeper for truth, resisting the sway of social media narratives, and to shoulder their responsibilities in a young nation like India.

The awards ceremony was a celebration of individual and institutional excellence. Vanshika Marwaha from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) earned the First Runner-Up Speaker title, while Don Bosco College’s Sumnya Wangsu and Kangkinam Taggu jointly claimed Second Runner-Up.

In the debate competition, Doli Ori of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) was adjudged Best Debater, and Anya Sari of Don Bosco College took home the Best Rebuttal Speaker award.

Special Jury Awards honored emerging talent: Egam Basar and Bake Olo Tagar of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College were named Upcoming Youth Leaders, while Krishtina Ete and Vindha Sindhu of NERIST won Best Innovative Idea.

Himalayan University, Jollang, received the Best Attendance Institute award, and DNGC’s Alisha Gollo was recognized with a consolation prize.

AYP Chairman Dodum Natung, in his welcome address, expressed gratitude to Secretary Youth Affairs Abu Tayeng for pledging funds for the third edition, ensuring the platform’s continuity.

“Sensing the necessity of healthy debate, AYP will return bigger, stronger, and with state-wide reach next time,” he promised, noting that academic scheduling conflicts had prevented some colleges from participating this year.

“We’ll plan meticulously to avoid such clashes in the future,” he added.

AYP Convenor Dr. Prem Taba provided a succinct recap of the event, themed “Youths Ignited, State United,” organized by the Hills Society under the Department of Youth Affairs.

He highlighted the participation of over 300 delegates and 900 online registrations, reflecting the event’s massive appeal amongst the youngsters.

Day 2’s Section 2B of the Student Parliament showcased 11 compelling presentations. Don Bosco’s Sumnya Wangsu and Kangkinam Taggu tackled the drug menace, Roni Sorum (Himalayan University) debated social media’s impact, Ganko Miso (JGGLC) analyzed student politics, and Vanshika Marwaha (NIT) focused on skill development. NERIST’s Vindha Sindhu and Krishtina Ete envisioned agriculture’s future, Techi Yachi (NERIST Research Scholars) championed cultural preservation, and Egam Bam (Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic) emphasized youth in governance. RGU’s Minju Lombi and Lucy Taku redefined development, Nanang Yirang (RGU Research Scholars Forum) combated corruption, while Government College Doimukh and Women College Lekhi were absent, though prior discussions on climate change and tribal festivals resonated.

Jury members Ceemona Taku (RGU PhD scholar), Chukhu Annam, Lalita Taniang, Taba Yami (all RGU Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies scholars), Dumo Lollen (Himalayan University Assistant Professor), and Nun Pertin (AAPSU Debate and Symposium Secretary) evaluated the proceedings.

Jury Members Taku and Lollen in their address to the award-winners commended the students’ exceptional debate quality and said the AYP platform had a blend of intellect, dialogue, and democratic fervor.

Rapporteurs Jirken Bogo, Nangram Rilum, Juna Rebe, and Yagyaj, PG students of RGU documented the event.