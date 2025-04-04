Arunachal: Joint Verification Exercise Conducted for Assam-Arunachal Boundary in Tarasso Circle, Balijan

TARASSO- A joint verification exercise for the demarcation of the inter-state boundary between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam was carried out today in the Tarasso Circle under Balijan sub-division.

This crucial initiative marks a significant step toward resolving long-standing boundary issues and fostering peaceful coexistence between neighboring communities.

The high-level team leading the verification included Diganta Ghatowar, MLA of Behali, and Nabam Vivek, MLA of Doimukh.

The administrative leadership was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Bishwanath district, Munindra Nath Ngatey, and Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district, Jiken Bomjen.

The Superintendents of Police from both districts—Subhasish Baruah (Bishwanath) and Taru Gusar (Papum Pare)—also participated in the exercise.

Forest officials, including the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) from Papum Pare and Bishwanath districts, administrative officers, Goan Buras and other stakeholders were part of the team that conducted on-ground physical verification of the boundaries at key locations in Meteke, Lower Tarasso, Lower Balijan, and Dariabil villages.

This collaborative effort reflects the commitment of both state governments to a peaceful, transparent, and mutually acceptable resolution to boundary-related concerns.

The joint verification marks a progressive step forward in building trust and ensuring the rights and welfare of people residing in the border

This exercise was undertaken as part of ongoing efforts to address the longstanding boundary dispute between the two states, which spans an 804.1-km stretch and has been a source of tension for decades.

The initiative aligns with the spirit of the Namsai Declaration signed on July 15, 2022, by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to resolve the boundary issue amicably while maintaining the sentiments of border-dwelling communities.