Women Filmmakers Shine on Day Two of AFF

ITANAGAR- The second day of the 11th Arunachal Film Festival (AFF) in Itanagar unfolded as a vibrant celebration of cinema, bringing together filmmakers, artists and film enthusiasts for a series of screenings, discussions and creative exchanges.

The day began with the Short Film Grant Pitch, where six shortlisted participants presented their project ideas before a jury comprising Biplab Goswami, writer of the acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies; National Award-winning filmmaker Sunny Joseph; and filmmaker Kaushik Das. The session provided an opportunity for emerging filmmakers to showcase their ideas and receive feedback from experienced professionals.

The screening sessions opened with 1999 – Hiraeth by Raymond Colney, followed by an interactive discussion with the director. Parallel screenings also featured the top five shortlisted entries in the Documentary Film Competition Section, presenting diverse stories and perspectives from the region.

Also Read- Tulips Bloom in Anini for the First Time

Later in the afternoon, audiences watched Hiraeth by Chow Partha Borogohain and The Elysian Field by Pradip Kurbah. Both screenings were followed by discussions with the filmmakers, offering insights into their creative journeys and the stories behind their films.

A major highlight of the day was a panel discussion titled “Rewriting the Narrative: Women Shaping the Future of Cinema.” The panel featured Karry Padu, independent filmmaker and founder of the Wildflowers Project; Bindiya Ete Nalo, director and chairperson of the Arunachal Film Collective; Nang Tanvi Manpong, director of The Little Monk; and Manju Borah, an award-winning filmmaker from Assam.

Also Read- Kumar Waii Raises Human–Wildlife Conflict Issue in Assembly

During the discussion, the panelists shared their experiences in the film industry, reflecting on both challenges and opportunities for women filmmakers. They emphasised the importance of telling authentic stories rooted in the region while encouraging new perspectives in cinema. The panel also highlighted the need for a strong state film policy, greater encouragement for local talent, subsidies for regional films, and structured mentorship programmes for emerging filmmakers.

The evening session featured a package of four non-fiction films — Lura, The Untold Story of Vijay Nagar, Of Faith & Culture, and Ngul Se Seb (The Way of Mithun) — each presenting unique cultural and social narratives from the region.

Also Read- 5KM Marathon Promotes Women’s Health in Yingkiong

The festival also screened Jugnuma – The Fable by Ram Reddy and The Shape of Momo by Tribeny Rai, followed by engaging interactions with filmmakers and actors.

Among the dignitaries present, Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Manish Kumar Gupta attended the screening of Jugnuma – The Fable along with his family.

The day concluded with the screening of Kok Kok Kookook by Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, followed by an interactive session with the director and crew, bringing the day’s cinematic journey to a thoughtful close.