Arunachal: Tulips Bloom in Anini for the First Time

ANINI- In a significant development for horticulture in Arunachal Pradesh, the valley of Anini in Dibang Valley district has witnessed the successful blooming of tulips for the first time. The pioneering scientific trial was conducted by Dr. Oying Jamoh, Horticulture Specialist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dibang Valley.

The initiative aimed to evaluate the feasibility of cultivating tulips in Anini, a region whose agro-climatic conditions closely resemble those of Jammu and Kashmir, India’s most prominent tulip-growing region. With its cool temperate climate, fertile soil and favourable topography, Anini provided suitable conditions for testing the adaptability of different tulip varieties.

Tulips are globally known ornamental flowers valued for their vibrant colours and commercial potential in domestic and international markets. Recognising this opportunity, tulip bulbs were procured from Kashmir and planted in Anini as part of the experimental trial.

A total of 10,000 bulbs representing 13 varieties were introduced for the study. These included Apple Dorm, Big Smile, Avignon, Blushing Lady, Parade, Benja Luca, Ile de France, Strong Gold, King’s Blood, Apricot Impression, Prince Orange, Orange Monarch and Negrita.

Among them, Apple Dorm and Ile de France belong to the dwarf category, while the remaining varieties are tall-growing types known for their striking floral display.

The results of the trial have been highly encouraging. Most of the varieties demonstrated healthy growth and successful flowering under the agro-climatic conditions of Anini. Only three varieties — Benja Luca, Big Smile and Ile de France — showed relatively modest performance.

The successful blooming of tulips in Anini has opened new possibilities for the development of floriculture in the region. Experts believe that expansion of tulip cultivation could create new livelihood opportunities for farmers and promote commercial flower production in the district.

Beyond horticulture, the initiative also holds potential for tourism development. Anini, known for its pristine landscapes and scenic beauty, could attract visitors with seasonal tulip blooms similar to the famous tulip gardens of Kashmir.

The programme was funded by Mopi Mihu, MLA of Anini and Advisor to Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, whose support helped bring the initiative to fruition. The trial was carried out with active support from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Anini.

Officials believe that with proper planning, the district could develop seasonal tulip gardens and festivals in the future, strengthening nature-based tourism in Dibang Valley.

The successful trial marks an important step toward diversifying horticultural crops in Arunachal Pradesh and promoting sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.

written by Lamwang Aran, DTO, I/c DIPRO, Anini