FIT INDIA Women’s Week Begins in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- The Department of Sports, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, began the celebration of FIT INDIA Women’s Week with a panel discussion on the theme “Breaking Barriers in Sports,” aimed at encouraging greater participation of women and girls in sports and fitness activities across the state.

International Women’s Day is observed globally on March 8 each year to recognise the achievements of women and promote gender equality. According to UN Women, this year’s theme is “Rights. Action. Justice. For All Women and Girls.”

In line with this global initiative, the Fit India Movement is undertaking targeted programmes to promote fitness and sports participation among women. These include community-led activities such as yoga sessions, nutrition awareness programmes, self-defense training, and recognition of outstanding sportswomen.

Following directions from the Sports Authority of India, the Department of Sports in Arunachal Pradesh is observing FIT INDIA Women’s Week from March 6 to March 8, 2026, focusing on women-centric health and fitness activities throughout the state.

The celebrations began with a panel discussion organised at the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Conference Hall. The session brought together experts from different fields to share insights on promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and overall health among women athletes.

The panel included Dr. Yuma Narah Camdir, psychologist at NERIST; Dr. Mangesh Linggi, sports physiotherapist with the Subroto Sports Academy (SSA) in Miao; and Dr. Duyi Samyor, Assistant Professor in the Department of Food Technology at Rajiv Gandhi University.

During the interactive session, the panelists engaged with coaches from Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) and the Sports Authority of Arunachal. The discussion focused on ways to address challenges faced by women athletes and encourage sustained participation in sports.

Dr. Yuma Narah Camdir spoke about issues related to gender, sexuality, and mental health, stressing the importance of creating supportive environments for women athletes both within sports institutions and in society.

Dr. Mangesh Linggi discussed injury prevention and rehabilitation, highlighting the need for proper training methods and timely medical intervention to ensure athletes’ safety and long-term performance.

Dr. Duyi Samyor emphasised the importance of balanced nutrition for athletes and encouraged the use of traditional tribal diets and locally available food products to maintain health and enhance athletic performance.

Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal, John Neelam, attended the programme and encouraged coaches to actively support women athletes in their training and development.

The panel discussion also highlighted the need for greater awareness of gender sensitivity, mental well-being, preventive healthcare, and proper nutrition in sports.

Officials said the FIT INDIA Women’s Week celebrations will continue over the next two days with various activities aimed at promoting health, safety, empowerment, and increased participation of women and girls in sports and fitness.