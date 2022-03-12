Itanagar: DNGC students go on Field Trip to Gyekar Sinyi to study rich floral

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- A field trip was organized at Gyekar Sinyi by the Department of Botany, DeraNatung Government College, Itanagar which was sponsored by Institutional level Biotech Hub (IBT hubs) under special program for North Eastern States of India, an initiative by Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India.

As many as 30 students of Botany Final year under the supervision of the faculties and staffs of the department took part in the field trip that was dedicated on understanding the rich floral wealth of Gyekar Sinyi famously known as Ganga Lake which is considered to cradle innumerable variety of plant species. Students were given first -hand experience on plant identification, collection and preservation.

During the trip, the HoD Dr. R.K. Mishra, emphasized on biodiversity conservation and preservation. The Coordinator, Biotech Hub, DNGC, Mrs. Amum Tamuk, Associate Professor highlighted the importance of understanding the rich natural wealth of the state and their sustainable use for the future generation.