Arunachal: Governor interacts with school children

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) interacted with the students of Gyanangush Residential School, Tinsukia, Assam at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th March 2022. The First Lady of the State Smt Neelam Misra was present on the occasion.

The Governor advised the students to study well, play hard and be disciplined. He asked them to avail maximum benefit from the good facility provided by the school and become good and useful citizens.

The Governor exhorted the students to prepare themselves to face future challenges, imbibe nationalism, high moral character and camaraderie amongst the students. He said that their academic pursuit should not be confined for seeking job but for knowledge, which gives confidence and spirit for enterprise.

The Governor advised the children to be entrepreneurial and not run after Naukari (Job). They should become job providers and not job seekers.

Commending the Purvottar Vikas Parishad and teachers and staff of Gyanangush Residential School, Tinsukia, for providing free education and shelter to needy children.

Earlier in the afternoon, the students visited and moved around the Raj Bhavan compound by the officers of Raj Bhavan. The children had a field day clicking photographs of the fully bloomed flower squares. They also witnessed at the sunset the ceremonial retreat, the lowering of the National Flag at Raj Bhavan by the officers and Jawans of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stationed there.

110 students along with escorting staff members of Gyanangush Residential School, Tinsukia met the Governor and the First Lady of the State. Gyanangush Residential School is an exclusively residential school, which provides free quality education to orphan children from all over Assam. It is run by Purvottar Vikas Parishad. Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti is facilitating their three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.