Arunachal Governor pledges for organ donation

Story Highlights Organ donation takes healthy organs and tissues from one person for transplantation into another. Experts say that the organs from one donor can save or help as many as 50 people.

ITANAGAR- Taking lead in pledging for the noble cause of organ donation, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) pledged to donate his body parts for the needy people. Signing the undertaking with the Zublee Foundation, Guwahati, he urged upon the people to come forward for organ donations or tissue transplantations.

The Governor said that organ donations and tissue transplantations will save many lives even after one’s demise. He said that there is an urgent need for awareness and motivation to encourage the people towards this benevolent endeavour for the people’s help in most adverse physical and survival vulnerabilities.

The Governor had also spoken to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the issue of adopting the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA), 2011 Regulation, amended in 2014 for facilitating deceased organ donations and transplantation as an alternative option for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also facilitated the meeting of the representatives of the Zublee Foundation, Guwahati with the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured the Governor for the necessary Act provision for the organ donation act in the coming State Assembly Session.

Encouraged by the humane gesture of the Governor, a number of the Raj Bhavan officers and officials also pledged for organ donation.