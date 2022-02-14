Itanagar: CDCN voluntarily donate 51 unit blood at TRIMHS

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Total 51 units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp, organized by Capital Digital Cable Network (CDCN) and Capital News, at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Monday to mark the Valentine’s Day.

TRIHMS chief medical superintendent Dr. Dukhum Raina lauded the initiative of a media house that resulted in creating a record of highest collection in such camps.

After highlighting various benefits of blood donation, TRIHMS blood bank officer Dr.Tashi Paleng enlisted do’s and don’ts for the donor.

CDCN had conducted campaign under its corporate social responsibility for which large number of donors came forward voluntarily, its chief managing director Toko Tacho informed while managing director Tutul Goswami termed the camp as maiden attempt by any media house in the state.

Stressing importance of media house in facilitating such voluntary camps across the state through campaign, CDCN board member Tao Pompi Toko assured to always extend support for this humanitarian cause.

Reigning Mrs. Arunachal Daisy Eron Mijiji Ragi, speaking as special guest, said that women being highest recipients of donated blood should come forward in large number to donate blood and play a vital role in spreading awareness about blood donation.

State blood transfusion council deputy director Dr. Joram Khopey lauded all the donors for their willing donation.

CRPF commandant Harvinder Singh Kales, who led a large number of his jawans to the camp, had opened the camp followed many jawans donating willingly.