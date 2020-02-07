Itanagar: Dust Storm like scene along under construction NH-415

Itanagar

If you are thinking that these photographs have been taken during a dust storm, then you are wrong. This is the common scene along the under construction NH-415. You can imagine the seriousness of pollution in twin capital city after seeing these photographs …… Who are responsible for that, The district Administration..? The contractor ….? or our system.

Though Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom and Highway administrator Talo Potom have ordered the Highway department and executing agency for sprinkling water over the construction site of NH-415, but contractors have obeyed that order only for one or two days.

The commuters allege that we are not against development but not at the cost of our health. ” we are suffering form lots of disease only due to this dusty road” they alleged. Highway department, District administration and also the contractor should understand the seriousness of the situation.