Itanagar: Tata Mobile parking zone controversy, AITM&CTWA threatens for “Chakka Jam”

Itanagar: The All Itanagar Tata Mobile & Carriage Tempo Welfare Association (AITM&CTWA) has threatened to go on strike and Chakka jam in the state capital if the capital district administration and state government fail to address their parking zone issue within a month from today.

AITM&CTWA president Deke Raju informed that on August 25, 2017 the then Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Prince Dhawan through an order, notified 600 sq mtr of land near the IG Park Tennis Court here as temporary parking lot for commercial Tata mobiles.

After constructing proper pavement and toilets, the temporary ‘Tata Mobile Stand’ was inaugurated by then DC Dhawan himself on October 5, 2017 in presence of IMC CMEO, DTO, and others, informed Raju while addressing a press conference here at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) today afternoon.

“However, land allotment against the same plot measuring 165 sq mtr was issued to one Rimo Gyadi on March, 3, 2019 following which Gyadi had created commercial establishment on the plot along with fencing the boundary, thus obstructing the usage of the plot as parking lot,” said Raju.

Now the drivers of Tata mobile are facing lots of inconvenient and compelled to park their vehicles both side of the National Highway which is also creating lots of inconvenience to the commuters and is also a cause for traffic jam in the city. He added.

Terming the issuance of land allotment as “illegal”, Raju said that no authority concerned like the DC, Land Management, EAC or others are aware of how a portion of the land was allotted to Gyadi despite it being designated as Tata Mobile Stand by the Deputy Commissioner concern who might have issued the land allotment order.

Raju also informed that the then DC had relocated the Tata Mobile stand from Panjabi Dhaba here to the current location while citing traffic congestion and four lane highway construction, and had assured in the order itself that they can use the plot till a high power committee reviews the order till an alternate and proper arrangement is made..

“As per the documents obtained through RTI, no high power committee was constituted and no other plot has been designated as parking lot for the commercial Tata Mobile vehicles,” said Raju while stating that now they have no place to park their vehicles and if they park it along the road, they are penalized by authorities concerned and also a trouble for the normal commuters and in some cases other vehicle moving on the road hit our parking Tata mobile standing on the roadside.

AITM&CTWA president said that if the state government fails to address the issue either by revoking Gyadi’s land allotment and evicting the infrastructure or by designating a parking lot for them near the city by October 3, they will resort to strike during which they will not allow any vehicular movement.

Dobing Sonam a senior member of the organization while said that lots of representation and memorandum has been submitted to Capital administration, Land management authority and Chief Minister on several occasion.

Finding no reply and any solution to the Tata mobile and carriage tempo driver and finding no option but has serving a one month ultimatum to the state government to resolve our issue or else we will go for democratic movement by way of chakka jam and others. Sonam added.