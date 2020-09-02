Arunachal: PPDLSU allege misappropriation of fund for procurement of furniture at Mini Secretariat in Sagalee

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Papum pare District Law students Union ( PPDLSU) on Wednesday accused then ADC, Papumpare Jalassh Pertin for misappropriating/mismanaging the fund allotted for purchasing of Furniture, Fixtures and electronics equipment for Mini Secretariat building at Sagalee.

In a press conference, President, Teli Nega informed that through RTI, it has been learned that on March 28 2018, the secretary (planning ) approved a sum of 1.50 crore for purchasing of fixture and furniture of Mini secretariat at Sagalee under the disposal of ADC, Sagalee and Block Development Department as executing agency.

Nega alleged that the proper formalities of the said project right from publication of NIT/NIQ, Signing the Notice Inviting Quotation (NIQ)/ Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) up to awarding the tenders works that too without floating any advertisement in local dailies and the execution of the works in proper way.

Referring to the RTI reply given by the present ADC in regards to the above-mentioned project, he claimed that no record or documents are available to prove that the publication of NIT / NIQ was done in the local newspaper through DIPRO for wide publicity and information.

” The ADC without following the terms and conditions laid down in administrative approval and sanction order awarded the work to M/S Home Decora, Itanagar. Most surprising is that he had approved the rate (3 crores seventy-one lakhs Ninety Seven lakhs one hundred forty-one rupees ) quoted by the firm against the total amount of sanctioned order of Rs.1.5 Crore), ” Nega alleged. The district based entrepreneurship Act was also violated and given to the firm which was not belongs to Sagalee and Papum pare distract (rural). He allege.

He said that it is beyond our understanding of how could he (ADC) approved the extraordinary rate quoted by the firm above the government-approved rate and how the Board entrusted to look after the proper execution of the project has given their approval.

Through RTI, it is learned that the board members included ADC as its Chairman, EAC, Sagalee (Member), Senior Veterinary Officer, Executive Engineer, PWD, Sagalee approved the rate quoted by the firm.

Nega revealed that available cash memos, vouchers and invoices suggest that there are certain items such as wireless devices, fire extinguishers etc which cost more than 1.22 crore as per DPR estimates had not been installed in Mini secretariat.

” There is a mandatory provision to deduct Labour cess (1%), income tax(2%), and contingency charges (3%) and in total 6% had to be executed from the total amount. And after deducting 9 lakhs (6%) out of the actual amount of 1.50 crores, the total amount for the implementation of the project should have been 1.41 crores, ”he clarified.

“All these evidence indicate that the ADC had misappropriated the amount in such a manner to give the benefit to supplier and for his own personal gain and liable to be enquired by the independent investigating agency under the prevention of corruption act and IPC, ” he appealed.

Meanwhile, the organisation disclosed that it has also filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the High court seeking an investigation into the matter and punish all officers involved in the misappropriation of public money. So far only report from one respondent has been submitted in court and appeal all respondent to submit the report for early order of court of law. Nega added.

However this daily tries to contact Jalsh Pertin then Sagalee ADC for reaction but invain.