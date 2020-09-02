Arunachal Pradesh all set to double the production of large cardamom- Tage Taki

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh all set to double the production of large cardamom in next 5-6 years, stated Tage Taki, Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. He was speaking as a guest of honour in a Global Webinar on “Local to Global – Spices of India organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India ( ASSOCHAM )

Tagi informed that Arunachal Pradesh has been taking several steps to streamline the production of spices like large cardamom, turmeric, ginger and chili. “Last year, we managed to export 5020 MT spice with a value of Rs 2489 lakhs. In the next 5-6 years, we aim to double the production of large cardamom,” he said.

He explained that there are several challenges which the government is trying to address. “There are severe price fluctuations. A price of a spice which was trading at almost Rs 1200- Rs 1300 per kg has now come down to Rs 400-450 per kg. This is not due to demand supply mismatch but due to the manipulation of the middle men. This is going to be addressed,” he pointed out.

He also explained that the state is also taking steps to promote the cultivation of organically grown spices. “While it is not possible to cultivate everything organically at the same time, we are doing it in phases. Almost 5000 hectares of land consciously has been brought under organic farming. Another 5000 hectares have already been identified for a similar kind of a process. All new farmers are already doing organic farming,” he said.

Tage Taki Further stated that India is the house of spices since time immemorial. “Demand for India spices is due to its aroma, taste and medicinal value. Spices are one of the natural contributors to India’s export kitty and a major source of income to the country. Today spice contributes around 4% to the country’s GDP. Its prominence in recent times have gone up due to array of activities due to new technologies in the field of spice,” he said.

ASSOCHAM also felicitated key players in the spice industry for their contribution in the manufacturing excellence and outstanding entrepreneurship at a global webinar – Local to Global –Spices of India and Excellence awards.