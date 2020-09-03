Itanagar: Kamlung Mossang unhappy over projects under IMC

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Urban Development(UD) and Urban local Bodies (ULBs) etc Minister Kamlung Mosang is unhappy on the progress of the projects being executed by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). said in a press release issue by the minister’s cell.

Mossang took a surprise inspection of the projects under taken and maintained by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). He inspected under construction Slaughter House, Burial-ground and solid waste Management plant all located near Chimpu on Itanagar-Hollongi road on NH-415 today morning.

He assured to provide necessary fund for construction of retaining walls and fencing of the slaughter house. However, expressed dissatisfaction over slow progress of the construction and installation work. He has directed the IMC site engineer and contractor to set mile stone to complete the work within the current financial year. The press release said.

He has also directed the IMC Executive Engineer and other officers to explore more land for the burial ground as the present location does not have much scope for future expansion to meet the requirement of ever-growing population of the State Capital Region.

He instructed the officers of UD and IMC to re-activate the defunct solid waste management plant for proper disposal of the garbage. He advocated for exploration and adoption of best practices of solid waste management in other parts of the country. He asked the field functionaries of UD & ULBs to work hard to improve the cleanliness status of the urban towns especially the State Capital Region.

Further, Mosang has appealed the citizens of twin capital to cooperate with the sanitation workers in segregating the bio-degradable and non-degradable wastes. He said that sanitary workers alone cannot keep our city clean unless the citizens extend full cooperation and maintain high degree of civic sense.

Minister also made site visit to some of the monsoon damaged drains, retaining walls and roads of the various sectors / colonies of Itanagar Capital Region and directed all concern to speed up the restoration work. He was accompanied by UD Chief Engineer Taring Darang, SE Marcony Potom and team of IMC Engineers.

It is worth mentioning here that Mosang had taken review meeting with Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Commissioner Planning P.S Lokhande, Chief Engineers Dr. Atop Lego and Taring Darang on 2nd August 2020 in this regard as desired by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu.