Itanagar: Photo of VDM system displaying derogatory word circulating in Social Media, IMC lodged FIR

Itanagar: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has lodged an FIR seeking action against people who shared a post in social media carrying a picture of variable message display (VMD) system located at Ganga Market which displaying a derogatory word.

The joint CEO of IMC Tadar Tarang while talking to media here informed that such mischievous act has hurt the spirit of the people working under IMC smart city project. He alleged that “Someone photo shoped that picture of Ganga market VMD and used derogatory word. It is very wrong and such activities will discourage people working under smart city project. Our control room is fully secured and there is no chance of any hacking of system,” he said.

Tarang informed that VMD system is used to display important messages of the government on earthquake, possible rainfall, information related to smart city and important information to the denizens of the city by the administration which are received to the control room.

“This is an act of mischievous person to malign the image in social media and therefore we have field a FIR at Itanagar police to take necessary legal action” . Tarang added.

The question of the state capital being named as one of the most dirties city of India, he said IMC is working to address the issue. “Due to lack of regular commissioner the programmes and policies of IMC were affected. But things are expected to get better in future,” he further said.