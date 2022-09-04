Arunachal: Governor extends Teachers’ Day greetings

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State, particularly the members of the teaching community on the special occasion of Teachers’ Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of one of the most illustrious sons of India and former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

In his message, the Governor said that Dr. Radhakrishnan was a versatile genius and an acme of knowledge. He was a great philosopher, a humanist and above of all, an exemplary teacher. He was a strict disciplinarian and yet, always approachable. Whatever position he held, from Ambassador, to Vice President, to the President of the country, Dr. Radhakrishnan, throughout, remained a teacher at heart. The teaching profession was his first love and those who studied under him, remember with gratitude, his great qualities as a teacher, he said.

The Governor said that as a good tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan, the people, on the occasion, pay respect to their own teachers who have introduced them to letters and given them knowledge and wisdom. He also said that the day also be observed by the teachers to develop vision, enhance knowledge and shape the personality of their students to be a good citizen of India.

The Governor appealed to all teachers to epitomise probity, ethical values, hard work, punctuality and discipline and instill the same amongst their students.

May the celebrations of this Teachers’ Day inspire us all to follow the life values of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the Governor wished in his message.