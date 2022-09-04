ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor extends Teachers’ Day greetings

Develop vision, enhance knowledge and shape the personality of the students to be a good citizen of India: Governor to teachers

September 4, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor extends Teachers’ Day greetings

ITANAGAR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State, particularly the members of the teaching community on the special occasion of Teachers’ Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of one of the most illustrious sons of India and former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

In his message, the Governor said that Dr. Radhakrishnan was a versatile genius and an acme of knowledge. He was a great philosopher, a humanist and above of all, an exemplary teacher. He was a strict disciplinarian and yet, always approachable. Whatever position he held, from Ambassador, to Vice President, to the President of the country, Dr. Radhakrishnan, throughout, remained a teacher at heart. The teaching profession was his first love and those who studied under him, remember with gratitude, his great qualities as a teacher, he said.

The Governor said that as a good tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan, the people, on the occasion, pay respect to their own teachers who have introduced them to letters and given them knowledge and wisdom. He also said that the day also be observed by the teachers to develop vision, enhance knowledge and shape the personality of their students to be a good citizen of India.

The Governor appealed to all teachers to epitomise probity, ethical values, hard work, punctuality and discipline and instill the same amongst their students.

Related Articles

May the celebrations of this Teachers’ Day inspire us all to follow the life values of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the Governor wished in his message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
September 4, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor participates in the National Handloom Day celebration

Arunachal: Governor participates in the National Handloom Day celebration

August 7, 2022
Arunachal: Congress protest at Rajbhawan in Itanagar

Arunachal: Congress protest at Rajbhawan in Itanagar

August 5, 2022
Arunachal: State Cabinet Approves Hollongi Greenfield Airport as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”

Arunachal: State Cabinet Approves Hollongi Greenfield Airport as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”

August 4, 2022
Arunachal: State BJP launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’

Arunachal: State BJP launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’

August 4, 2022
Arunachal Governor attends High Level Security Meeting

Arunachal Governor attends High Level Security Meeting

August 3, 2022
Arunachal: CM stressed on the need to create mass awareness about cancer

Arunachal: CM stressed on the need to create mass awareness about cancer

August 2, 2022
Arunachal: Governor launches the autobiography of State Election Commissioner

Arunachal: Governor launches the autobiography of State Election Commissioner

August 2, 2022
Arunachal: Director IPR Dasher Teshi retires on superannuation

Arunachal: Director IPR Dasher Teshi retires on superannuation

August 1, 2022
Itanagar: JVYWA's office inaugurated at Jollang

Itanagar: JVYWA’s office inaugurated at Jollang

August 1, 2022
Itanagar: Mayor inspects under-construction IMC office Building

Itanagar: Mayor inspects under-construction IMC office Building

July 30, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button