Itanagar: TNF will work for promotion of girl child education

ITANAGAR- The Taba Nirmali foundation (TNF) established in 2019 will work for promotion of Education of girl child and protection of traditional value and culture of Arunachal Pradesh. said Education Minister Taba Tedir.

Tedir was interacting a huge gathering on the occasion of 2nd death anniversary of Late Taba Nirmali today.

The TNF was established with several philanthropy idea initiated to remember Late Taba Nirmali who was the 1st lady from Nyiahi Community to become ENT doctor and has been associated with several social welfare activities across the state during her whole lifetime. He said.

A gold award has also been announced for the passed out Arunachalee girl specially from the community she belong and others as a boost up morale for promotion of girl child. He said.

Since she died of cancer disease so it has been decided to start a cancer screening centre and appeal the state government to support the programme so that we can able to detect cancer at early stage here in state capital itself. Tedir added.

Several eminent personalities of state attended the function and paid floral tribute at her statue at ESS sector.

Three girls who selected for medical from Yachuli assembly constituency were felicitated with certificate and cash incentive as a motivation to others.

Ministers, Govt officers, social workers, political leaders, family members, well wishers and friends among other attended the ceremony.

It is to mention that Late Nirmali has also played an important role in the rulling BJP and served as state Secretary. She has contested the 16th Yachuli assembly constituency earlier.