Arunachal- Governor felicitates local paper makers

TAWANG – The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) felicitated Maling Gombu and other ‘Mon Shugu’ local paper makers of Mogto village, who have taken the initiative to rejuvenate the age-old tradition of handmade paper at Brigade Officers Institute, Tawang on 13th February 2021.

The Governor appreciated the local people for preserving and continuing the ancient tradition of local paper making. Citing examples of many historical monuments he said these monuments get damaged with time but scripts and calligraphy done in Mon shugu can be kept for centuries. This paper is purely organic environment friendly.

This indigenous tradition of paper making provides an ever expanding avenue for home consumption and exports and it offers increasing employment opportunities for the local youth, he said. He hoped for good market of Mon Shugu in near future

The Governor, who is on a two-day district tour of Tawang on the International bordering, advised the people to explore other creativities of tribal traditions and practises which will open scope for self employment and at the same time to revive our indigenous rich cultural heritage.

The Governor assured to popularise the local paper ‘Mon Shugu’ amongst other Governors and Lieutenant Governors of the country. The Governor asked Pema Khandu Hon’ble Chief Minister also to write to his colleague Chief Ministers to popularise the handmade local paper.

The Governor reiterated that the State Government, under ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ schemes would be well advised to make this millennium old local product of world standard and attraction by inviting all foreign High Commissioners and ambassadors present in re Indian Capital New Delhi. He said that this initiative will motivate the youth of the State to become the ‘job providers’, they must shun the tendency of remaining the ‘job seekers’.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the gifting of boiling and mashing machines to every paper making family at the earliest.