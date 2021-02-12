AICC launches ‘Join Congress Social Media’

ITANAGAR- The All India Congress Committee ( AICC) today launched the ‘Join Congress Social Media- (JCSM)’ in the state during a state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) extended executive meeting held at party office here on Friday.

Addressing to media persons at the party office, AICC in charge for Arunachal Pradesh, Manish Chatrath said that the campaign is a call to save the country from oppressive rule of the Narendra Modi led BJP government.

He said the campaign will provide a platform to the people of the country to raise voice against the oppressive government as well to retain the democracy of the country.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders has put out a tweet and video requesting people to join the campaign.

“The COVID-19 crisis has made one thing clear that, within the Modi government, apathy runs high and India suffered gravely because of it. It is time to fight the BJP, become a Congress Social Media Warriors,” he said.

He said, ‘through the social media campaign, the party aims to recruit Five Lakhs volunteers and create Five Thousand offices which will fight against fake propaganda and fake news’.

“The selected volunteers will go through scrutiny and training in various social media platforms and then they will be appointed,” he said, adding that it is a movement to overcome the oppression of fake news and propaganda.

Meanwhile, AICC National Convener for Social media department Pranab Vacharjani said that the present government has been strongly working to suppress the voice of people, be it social media or in the ground.

“BJP government has repeatedly crushed the voice of the people. Be it the farmers protest, China incursion in the state, demand for women safety etc, the present government has never heard the concern of the public,” he said.

He also said that the BJP government has left no stone unturned to demolish the country since 7 years. Democracy is constantly attacked, the economy is in tatters, and the borders of our country are not safe.

“The social and cultural unity of the country is constantly being damaged, while the government protects itself with the help of repression,” he said, adding that the campaign will bring out the lies and hateful propaganda of the present government in the public domain.

The meeting was also attended by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki, CLP leader Lombo Tayeng and other senior leaders and workers.