Arunachal: Meeting on 132 kV High Voltage Transmission Line Installation Held in Tawang

TAWANG- A crucial meeting regarding the installation of the 132 kV high voltage transmission line was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kanki Darang in the DC’s conference hall.

During the meeting, landowners raised concerns regarding the compensation rates for land acquisition for tower installation.

DC Tawang clarified that the compensation rates are fixed as per the established manual and that the District Administration has no authority to revise them. He urged the landowners to cooperate, emphasizing the importance of the project in addressing the district’s power shortage. DC assured attendees that the completion of the 132 kV transmission line would significantly improve power supply in Tawang, calling for collective efforts to ensure the project’s timely completion.

Key Discussions and Resolutions of 132 kV Tawang-Lumla Transmission Line

Resolution of Right of Way (RoW) Issues: The assessment team will revisit Paikhar and Dharamkang villages to address RoW concerns on priority.

Thrillam Village Tower Construction: DC Tawang and ADC Lungla convinced villagers of Thrillam to allow tower construction at six locations which were delayed due to the proposed ITBP camp.

Compensation Payment for TL Corridor: Payments will be released once villagers submit the required account details and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Expedited Disbursement: The administration directed the concerned authorities for immediate disbursement of compensation for remaining tower locations.

Key Discussions and Resolutions of 132 kV Bomdila-Tawang Transmission Line

Project’s Importance: DC Tawang highlighted the significance of this line in connecting Tawang district with the national grid. POWERGRID explained that the delay in work is caused due to hard rock terrains, limited machinery, and low manpower deployment.

Compensation Disbursement: Priority was given to releasing compensation payments for tower locations from AP 192/0 to AP 216/0, covering Kharsa, Namazing, Mirba, and Lhou villages.

Support for Construction Work: The executing agency, M/s STEL, was instructed to provide necessary support to manpower deployed by villagers to expedite construction progress.

The meeting concluded with an appeal to all stakeholders to extend their cooperation and resolve pending issues swiftly to ensure timely completion of the transmission lines. The District Administration reiterated its commitment to resolving grievances within its jurisdiction and achieving uninterrupted power supply for the region.

The meeting was attended by ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Lungla and Jang Lobsang Wangchu Bapu and Hakraso Kri , Executive Engineer Power Sange Phuntso, OSD to MLA Tawang Pema Chowang, RK Singh, Senior General Manager, PGCIL, Chief Manager Pankaj Kumar Choudry, Chief Manager PK Bagh, Gaon Buras (GBs), and landowners from affected villages.