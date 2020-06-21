Itanagar- Approach road to ESS sector repaired and replaced with CC Pavement

Itanagar- The approach road leading toward Government Higher Secondary School and several government offices and colony toward ESS Sector which got damaged several months back due to under construction of National Highway-415 and also due to heavy downpour has been repaired and renovated into CC Pavement road.

PWD, Capital Division ‘B’ Executive Engineer, Tarh Gunkap inform that there was a provision in the scheme but due to persuasion of several concern it was felt necessary to repair urgently in view of several government accommodations, offices and schools.

Though it was temperedly repaired but did not last long in view of heavy downpour it was washed away by heavy rainfall again and were waiting for sunny weather and we repaired it with CC Pavement which would continue for years together. Gunkap added.

Since it takes few days for curing of the CC pavement and today it was ready and we opened for vehicular traffic for the commuters and from today everyone can use it. EE further said.

It is to mention that the entry of the said approach road is located near the main gate of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat on NH-415 in E Sector