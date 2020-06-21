Arunachal: protest against china continue

Naharlagun- The residents of C Sector today protested against the Chinese army and burn effigy of Chinese president near try junction of NH-415 at C Sector. With shouting slogans against Chinese government, locals also burn few Chinese goods and also decided to boycott of Chinese products.

Speaking to media person, a local resident Tara Yorna Thomas said, ” we cannot go to border and fight the enemy, so hat we have decided to boycott the Chinese goods and slowly this demand would turned into a campaign”.

“I appeal and request everyone should boycott the use of Chinese products and also requested the shopkeepers not sell the Chinese products in their shops from today onwards” so that our protest against China will get louder day by day.

Our Indian soldiers sacrifices should not go in vain. ‘ we Arunachlee youths have capacity and courage’s to fight against Chinese Army’ we are Indian by blood and we always call ‘Jai Hind’. He further said.

Hundreds of local people also join the protest, and by lighting candle pay respect to the 20 brave shoulders for eternal peace of departed soul in heavenly abode.

Several local leaders and executive members of C Sector Development Committee were present on the occasion.