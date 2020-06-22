Arunachal: CoSAAP condoles demise of Tuli Gamkak

Itanagar- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of Tuli Gamkak, ADC, Shi-Yomi District who expired on 22nd June, 2020 at Aalo at 6 am after prolong illness.

Lt. Gamkak was a very vocal, straightforward and dedicated administrator as well as proactive social worker. In him, we have lost a brilliant officer and a very good human being.The vacuum created due to his sudden demise cannot be filled soon

Born to Lt. Yomtu Gamkak, Lt. Tuli Gamkak was very sincere in his studies as well as social works. He started his primary schooling from Govt. Middle School, Liromoba, graduation from JNC in 1987 and post graduation from Rajiv Gandhi University, then Arunachal University in 1989. He cleared APCS in 1994 and was appointed as Circle Officer and served the state in various capacities. Presently, he was posted as ADC in Shi-Yomi District, Taro. He was 53 years and he is survived by his wife Mrs. Yabar Yomcha Gamkak, a son, a daughter and few grandchildren.

The CoSAAP Pray Almighty God to grant enough strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss and for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Further, CoSAAP appealed the State Govt. particularly the department of General Administrator to render immediate relief services including providing a compassionate appointment in govt. Job to the bereaved family member of Let. Gamkak.