Itanagar- Thai Cultural Team showcased their performance in the State Capital

ITANAGAR- A renown international cultural troupe from Thailand, popularly known as Krit Team along with the cultural team of the Tai Khamti Literature & Heritage Society as a part of Cultural Exchange Program showcased colourful dances at Dorjee Khandu Auditorium in the State Assembly on the evening of June 13.

On the occasion, two fusion dance performance of the Thai and Tai Khamti groups titled ‘The happiness of United Tai Dance’ and ‘The first light of life’; followed by three exclusive performances by the Krit team from Thailand titled the ‘Power of Women’, ‘Candle Dance’ and the ‘Imagination of Thai’.

Among the performers, the Krit Performance group was led by Mr. Krit Chaisinboon, an internationally renowned Thai artist and choreographer, who specializes in contemporary Thai and Classical Thai performances. He is specifically known for creating contemporary Thai performances practicing under Anapanasati breathing technique in Buddhism.

Driven by a unified goal of preserving the art and culture of Tai ethnic people around the world, the Krit team came to Arunachal Pradesh to perform at the C20 India Summit 2023 in Namsai on June 11, followed by their second performance yesterday in Itanagar. The team will also be performing in Tawang on 15th and 16th June 2023.

The series of events are part of a cultural exchange programme between the people of Thailand and Arunachal Pradesh showcasing cultural similarities between Thai and Tai-Khamti tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Each of the performances at the programme yesterday received much appreciation and applause from the audience present on the occasion which includes Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K T Parnaik (retired), Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, Deputy Speaker APLA Tesam Pongte, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, senior Govt officers, Members of CBOs, Organizers of Calendar Events viz., Arunachal Idol, Arunachal Got Talent, Mr Arunachal, Miss Arunachal, etc, University Professors and Students among others.