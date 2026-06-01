Upper Siang Administration Pays Tribute to Late APCS Officer Toni Mitkong

YINGKIONG- The District Administration of Upper Siang on Monday paid tribute to Late Toni Mitkong, APCS, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Yingkiong, who passed away on May 30, 2026, at his residence in Pasighat following a prolonged illness.

A condolence meeting was convened by Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at the DC Office Conference Hall in Yingkiong, where officers and officials of the district administration gathered to pay homage to the departed officer. The attendees observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect.

Expressing profound grief over the loss, the Deputy Commissioner described Late Toni Mitkong as a sincere, punctual and dedicated officer whose contributions to public service would be remembered with respect and gratitude.

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Jerang said the district administration was deeply saddened by the untimely demise of an officer who had earned the admiration of colleagues and the public through his commitment, integrity and devotion to duty. He noted that while the loss was irreplaceable, Mitkong’s legacy of professionalism and selfless service would continue to inspire future generations of civil servants.

The Deputy Commissioner also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and courage for his wife, two daughters and two sons as they cope with the loss.

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Born on September 18, 1967, at Dalbing village in Mariyang, Upper Siang district, Toni Mitkong began his government service as a Junior Teacher on December 26, 1995. He later joined the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) in Entry Grade on March 19, 2007.

Over a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, he served in various administrative capacities across Arunachal Pradesh. His first posting as an APCS officer was as Circle Officer of Gangte Circle in Kurung Kumey district. He subsequently served in Bilat and Mebo in East Siang district; Yingkiong and Migging in Upper Siang district; Bomdila in West Kameng district; Anini in Dibang Valley district; and Likabali in Lower Siang district.

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In recognition of his service, he was promoted to APCS (Senior Grade) in February 2017 and later to APCS (Selection Grade) in January 2025.

At the time of his demise, Mitkong was serving as Sub-Divisional Officer, Yingkiong, under the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Upper Siang district.

He passed away at the age of 58 years, 8 months and 13 days, leaving behind his wife, two daughters and two sons.

The District Administration of Upper Siang joined family members, colleagues and well-wishers in mourning the loss of a public servant whose career was defined by integrity, humility and unwavering dedication to public service.