Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Corporators Visit Crematory, burial ground in Nirjuli

NIRJULI- A team of Corporators and officials of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) led by Mayor Tame Phassang today visited developmental sites under Ward no 19 and 20. Team Inspected new sites for solid waste management plan at Karsingsa, visited Crematory, burial ground in Nirjuli and Govt secondary school, PTC Banaderdewa .

To get first-hand information of the various sites team of corporators and Official of IMC made foot march to various project sites.

After, day-long survey and visit, Mayor Tame Phassang asserted that the crematory to be made functional very soon as well as burial ground at Nirjuli to be placed for augmentation with proper demarcated boundary wall.

While speaking on dumping sites at Karisngsa, Mayor advised that allotted land for IMC of 20,000sq. meter at Karsingsa used as dumping ground earlier to be developed into a mechanical garage.

Phassang also instructed the standing committee of IMC to take a proper assessment of the new site for the waste management plant and urged them to place the issue of new waste management plant for discussion in the next business meeting.

‘We have been inspecting and visiting various places of IMC jurisdiction to get ground reports of various projects and sites to develop more required infrastructures and other basic amenities for the denizens ’said Phassang while assuring that every fund under IMC will be used judiciously for development purposes.

Among others, Deputy Mayor Biri Bassang, Commissioner- IMC C Chukhu also accompanied the inspection.