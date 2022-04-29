MoS Home Affairs reiterated the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh for the country

ITANAGAR- Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik today reiterated the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh for the country and assured to work out every possibility for resolving security issues in the state.

MoS Home Affairs Pramanik, who is on his maiden visit to the state’s capital Itanagar, made the statement during a meeting with the Police department officers at the Police Headquarters here.

During the meeting, the MoS Home Affairs was briefed on various issues including insurgency in TCL region, operationalization of Special Task Force (STF), modernization of police forces, narcotics, shortage of police manpower, etc.

MoS Pramanik on his part assured to pursue the matter of narcotics in the state with Union Home Minister for an early and decisive solution. He also assured to take up the matter of increasing Center’s funding ratio for two sanctioned IRBns for the state from 75:25 to 100 percent.

Further, he invited a delegation of the Home Department headed by Home Minister Bamang Felix to visit New Delhi with proposals concerning development and welfare of police department and its personnel.

In regard to the welfare of people living in villages along international borders, the MoS disclosed that Arunachal Pradesh will be allocated adequate funds under the Center’s new Vibrant Villages Programme.

Earlier, Home Minister Bamang Felix in his deliberation highlighted the critical requirement for creation of three group centers in Eastern, Western and Central part of the state to act as gated communities having inbuilt self-sufficiency for police personnel and their families.

Apart from raising the funding ratio for two sanctioned IRBns, the Minister also sought Center’s continued support under TCL Action Plan, inclusion of scope for Housing projects for police under the Center’s Modernization of Police Forces (MPF) schemes, etc.

Meanwhile, MoS along with Home Minister Felix, MLA Hayeng Mangfi, DGP (In-charge) Chuku Apa, IGP Apur Bitin, state’s Security Advisor S C Mohanty and other police officers earlier also visited the 1stAAPBn ground Chimpu where state’s STF personnel demonstrated Unarmed Combat and Hostage Rescue techniques, and weapon display.