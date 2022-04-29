Itanagar: APCDPOWA condoles death of Tao Paneer, CDPO, Ziro

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Child Development Project Officers’ Welfare Association (APCDPOWA) on behalf of all the CDPOs in Arunachal Pradesh under the Department of Women and Child Development, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh express deep grief and shock over the sudden and untimely demise of Tao Paneer, CDPO, Ziro-II ICDS Project who breathe his last around 2AM on 29th April,2022 on the way to Guwahati where he was referred for further treatment.

Late Tao Paneer was born on 1st January ,1972 to Lt Tao Topu and Lt. Smt. Tao Yape in Chod Village. He joined the service as Statistical Assistant (SA) on 19/08/1994 at Doimukh ICDS Project, Papumpare District.

He was promoted to CDPO on 15th July 2009 and was posted as CDPO Pakke Kessang. He was a sincere and dedicated officer and served the department for more than 27 years for which the organisation shall always remember. He is survived by his wife Smt. Tao Yallar(Gollo) and two daughters Cindy & Nancy and Two sons Nido & Niya.

The APCDPOWA extend its sincere prayers to the almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and sorrow. The APCDPOWA extends its sincere condolences to the family.

The members of Association lead by Mrs Jaya Taba, CDPO Itanagar offered floral tribute to the Late. Tao Paneer at his residence at Itanagar before taking the mortal remains to Yachuli for the final rites.

The condolence meet was held at directorate of WCD, Itanagar at 2.30 PM today. The officer colleagues under women and child development department observed two minutes silence in respect of the departed soul in the various ICDS Projects and District ICDS cells in the district Headquarters across the state of Arunachal Pradesh.