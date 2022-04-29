Uncategorized

Itanagar: APCDPOWA condoles death of Tao Paneer, CDPO, Ziro

April 29, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: APCDPOWA condoles death of Tao Paneer, CDPO, Ziro
Photo- shared By APCDPOWA

ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh Child Development Project Officers’ Welfare Association (APCDPOWA) on behalf of all the CDPOs in Arunachal Pradesh under the Department of Women and Child Development, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh express deep grief and shock over the sudden and untimely demise of Tao Paneer, CDPO, Ziro-II ICDS Project who breathe his last around 2AM on 29th April,2022  on the way to Guwahati where he was referred for further treatment.

Late Tao Paneer was born on 1st January ,1972 to Lt Tao Topu and Lt. Smt. Tao Yape in Chod Village.  He joined the service as Statistical Assistant (SA) on 19/08/1994 at Doimukh ICDS Project, Papumpare District.

He was promoted to CDPO on 15th July 2009 and was posted as CDPO Pakke Kessang. He was a sincere and dedicated officer and served the department for more than 27 years for which the organisation shall always remember. He is survived by his wife Smt. Tao Yallar(Gollo) and two daughters Cindy & Nancy and Two sons Nido & Niya.

The APCDPOWA extend its sincere prayers to the almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and sorrow. The APCDPOWA extends its sincere condolences to the family.

Related Articles

The members of Association lead by Mrs Jaya Taba, CDPO Itanagar offered floral tribute to the Late.   Tao Paneer at his residence at Itanagar before taking the mortal remains to Yachuli for the final rites.

The condolence meet was held at directorate of WCD, Itanagar at 2.30 PM today. The officer colleagues under women and child development department observed two minutes silence in respect of the departed soul in the various ICDS Projects and District ICDS cells in the district Headquarters across the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
April 29, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal CM reviewesthe COVID-19 pandemic situation of state

Arunachal CM reviewes COVID-19 situation of state

December 24, 2021
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Gongkhar Village in Tawang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Gongkhar Village

December 21, 2021
Arunachal: Divya Sanskriti organizes legal awareness on youth empowerment and drug abuse

Arunachal: Divya Sanskriti organizes legal awareness on youth empowerment and drug abuse

December 21, 2021
Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society condoles demise of Charu Yari Nguri

Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society condoles demise of Charu Yari Nguri

December 4, 2021
Arunachal: Guv, CM greet people on Indigenous Faith Day

Arunachal: Guv, CM greet people on Indigenous Faith Day

November 30, 2021
Itanagar: Workshop on E-BAAT held at DNGC

Itanagar: Workshop on E-BAAT held at DNGC

November 26, 2021
Itanagar: DNGC Women Cell organises Sensitisation Programme on Self reliance of women

Itanagar: DNGC Women Cell organises Sensitisation Programme on Self reliance of women

November 23, 2021
Arunachal: Governor reviews Miao-Vijoynagar Road

Arunachal: Governor reviews Miao-Vijoynagar Road

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Reforms are required in a system with changing times-CM

Arunachal: Reforms are required in a system with changing times-CM

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: 400 Zero Enrolment Schools Shut across the state- CM

Arunachal: 400 Zero Enrolment Schools Shut across the state- CM

November 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!