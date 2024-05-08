ADVERTISEMENT
NFDC selects Arunachali film “Sangi Gai” for screening at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Last Updated: May 8, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR–  National Film Development Corporation ( NFDC )has selected Arunachali Film “Sangi Gai” for the Marché Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The selection of “Sangi Gai”  is also a success of emerging film industry of Arunachal Pradesh.

The film is produced by Allison Welly Bakha, and directed by Nyago Ete. The film has garnered acclaim for its authentic portrayal and unique storytelling.

This selection marks a significant achievement for the film’s team. It’s a matter of immense proud and honour for the Producer Alison Welly Bakha, Creative Producer Hali Welly and the Director of the film Nyago Ete.

While the Producer Bakha attributed the film’s success to director Nyago Ete’s vision and the raw talent of the cast, the Director Nyago Ete expressed confidence in the film’s potential from its inception.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to congratulate the filmmakers, stating, “I’m so happy to learn that NFDC has selected Arunachali film ‘Sangi Gai’ to be showcased at Marché du Film during Cannes Film Festival-2024 in France. A moment of great pride for us.”

Also Read- Galo Feature Film ‘The Redemption’ Sweeps 12 Major Awards

He lauded the team for bringing rare laurels to the state and extended his best wishes.

With anticipation building for its Cannes debut, “Sangi Gai” is expected to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative and authentic portrayal of Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural landscape.

