Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan finally released, gets unprecedented response

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan finally released in theatres today (January 25, 2023). As expected, the film received a warm response at the ticket windows, as several shows are running houseful across the country. If reports are to be believed, Pathaan is expected to mint more than Rs 40 crore on day 1 in India.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh says,”…It’ll be the first blockbuster of 2023. 2022 was disappointing for Hindi film industry. But #Pathaan will act as oxygen for the ailing lungs of the industry…Controversy brings your film to limelight. Don’t underestimate the audience…”

Terming the movie a ‘larger than life, well made entertainer’ in an interview with news agency ANI, Adarsh said that not only SRK, the hysteria was noteworthy even with Salman Khan’s cameo.

Pathaan Story: Pathaan is an ambitious action thriller that plays to the gallery and lives up to the hype. The plot follows India’s revocation of article 370 (special status of Jammu and Kashmir) and its impact on a Pakistani officer, who wants India to pay for this ‘mistake’. He reaches out to the formidable Jim, an Ex-RAW agent wronged by his own people. He is joined by his ravishing accomplice Rubai an ex-ISI agent (Deepika Padukone) with ambiguous motives. Pathaan, Jim and Rubai lock eyes and horns, as they hop continents and indulge in a dangerous game of betrayal and revenge. The three race to destroy and protect the worlds they believe in.

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent who has been on a sabbatical for a while but returns to duty after John Abraham’s Jim poses a threat to the nation. The trailer promised an action packed film with Shah Rukh at its centre.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has opened to a strong response by loyal Shah Rukh Khan fans and audience. While early estimates show that the film is likely to collect Rs 50 crore on opening day, many on social media continued to trend the hashtag of #BoycottPathaan. Some parts of the country like Karnataka and Indore have seen protest at theatres as well.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, who was appreciated for making the 2019 film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The director had previously made films like Bang Bang!, Anjaana Anjaani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste.

Siddharth had earlier spoken about casting John Abraham as the villain in the film. “For Pathaan to be larger than life, we needed to have a towering villain who is equally larger than life. We wanted someone who is ruthless and suave, and commands an electric presence on screen. So, the villain in Pathaan was written keeping John Abraham in mind,” he said in a statement.