Arunachal CM launched six new online services under e-Governance program

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched six new online services under the state’s ambitious e-Governance program for citizen centric and ease of governance services on digital and online platforms.

The launched portals are CM e-Jansunwai, CM Arunachal e-Seva, CM Dashboard 2.0, e-Pragati, Hospital Management Information System and e-Telemedicine. The state government has so far launched 18 online services of the 22 proposed. Works are under progress to make available online three more services.

It may be noted that the state government had declared 2022-23 as the Year of e-Governance.

Complimenting the department of Information Technology & Communications, Department of Health and NIC for successful launch of the online services, Khandu stressed on optimum utilization of the services by the citizens and departmental officers concerned.

“These services should not be confined to launching ceremony but must be taken to the users by creating awareness,” he said.

He suggested the IT&C dept to create informative audio-visual clips on ‘how to login/register’, ‘how to use the services’, etc and post on various social media platforms to create awareness amongst the citizens. He also asserted on imparting proper training to officials of government departments, who will be providing the services online.

“With the ongoing laying of 4G towers across the state in all rural and interior districts, almost every citizen will have access to internet by end of 2023. Our objective should be to bring all our citizens on these online platforms so that they can avail government services from anywhere without the need to make round of government offices physically,” Khandu said.

He lauded the e-Jansunwai service through which he said people can connect to the government with their grievances without the need to seek appointment with concerned officers, ministers or even the chief minister.

“This will ensure effective and efficient monitoring of grievances by various departments and will make our public service delivery system more robust and transparent,” he observed.

Khandu, however, insisted that the timeline for redressal of grievances, that is within 30 days, should be strictly adhered to.

Health Minister Alo Libang, also present in the ceremony, took pride in introduction of Hospital Management Information System and e-Telemedicine services. He said Arunachal Pradesh is the first in the North East to launch online these services and stands at 5th rank in digitalization of health services in the country.

Libang too emphasized on creating awareness on these services so that more and more people login to avail the services.

“Training should also be provided to elected representatives from ministers to gram panchayat members so that they can further reach out to common citizens and make them avail these services,” he suggested.

While the Arunachal e-Seva will provide a single platform for all online services (88 services currently) being provided by the state government, the CM Dashboard 2.0 will monitor all schemes and their implementation status to ensure delivery on the ground. On the other hand, the e-Pragati (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) is a multi-modal platform to review and monitor programs and projects of central and state governments. It is an online system to monitor status of 14 CSS schemes.

The Hospital Management Information System and e-Telemedicine will offer online services to the needy, wherein doctors will be available online for consultation, who will give prescriptions online if required. All district hospitals are onboard the platform and work is on to integrate all health centers of the state.

The launch ceremony was also attended by the Chief Secretary, Principle Secretary (Finance) and officials of Administrative Reforms, IT&C, Health and Planning departments.