Arunachal: 2 months later, youths who went missing near India-China border still not found

ITANAGAR- Two youths who went missing a few months ago in Arunachal Pradesh are still nowhere to be found. The youths identified as Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyuhad went missing from the India-China boundary in August.

Speaking to ANI about missing people, one of the person’s elder brother said, “We’re doubting that they crossed the Indian boundary & were abducted by China. We appeal to the central govt to help trace them.” A case has been filed regarding the missing individuals.

The youths were residents of Goilang town. BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul informed that an FIR has been filed and talks are on with Arunachal Pradesh’s East MP Tapir Gao, CM & Dy CM & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Pul said, “They’re missing since Aug 20. They went to get local medicine in the forest. FIR filed. We’ve spoken to Arunachal Pradesh’s East MP Tapir Gao, CM & Dy CM & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Rescue operations are being conducted by the administration & Army.”

Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh | 2 youths missing from India-China boundary for 2.5 months, case filed "We're doubting that they crossed the Indian boundary & were abducted by China. We appeal to the central govt to help trace them," says the elder brother of one of the missing youths pic.twitter.com/btGeUNvXyI — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

In January, a 17-year-old youth Miram Taron had gone missing near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. He has later ‘handed’ over to the Indian Army by the Chinese PLA.