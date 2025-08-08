ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Har Ghar Tiranga & Har Ghar Swachhata Campaigns Kick Off in Ziro Ahead of Independence Day

The campaigns, beginning on August 8 and continuing till August 15, aim to instill national pride and promote cleanliness in the run-up to Independence Day.

ZIRO- The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Har Ghar Swachhata’ campaigns were formally launched today at the Mini Secretariat Building, Ziro, by  Pura Dollo, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Lower Subansiri District. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme and Tung Sono, Executive Engineer, Department of PHE&WS Ziro Division.

Speaking at the launch, ZPC Pura Dollo underlined the importance of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative in fostering unity and patriotism, while stressing that the Har Ghar Swachhata mission is a crucial step towards healthier living conditions and cleaner surroundings in every home.

DC Oli Perme called on all government departments, institutions, and the public to actively participate in both campaigns to ensure their success. She highlighted the role of community ownership in keeping public spaces clean and honoring the national flag.

During the event, national flags were distributed to officials, community representatives, and members of the public to encourage widespread participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

The program saw the presence of SDO-cum-DACO In-charge Hage Tarung, EAC Rani Perme, administrative officers, HODs, and other dignitaries.

