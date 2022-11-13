Arunachal: CS Reviews Preparations for PM visit

ADVERTISMENT
The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-built Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar on Saturday next.

ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Dharmendra, along with senior officers of the state government, on Sunday reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Itanagar (Hollongi) on November 19. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-built Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar on Saturday next.

The  Chief Secretary reviewed the security arrangements with the state police and the central intelligence representatives and asked them to “ensure no security lapse” during the visit.

The Chief Secretary, who inspected the airport terminal and the site where the inaugural program is scheduled to be held, also directed the officials of the Civil Aviation Department, Airport Authority and the construction agency to leave no stones unturned for ensuring a successful inaugural program.

Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan, Commissioner to CM, Sonam Chombay, Secretary Civil Aviation Swapnil M Naik, Secretary IPR Ajay Kumar Bisht, Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana and IPR Director Onyok Pertin, among others, accompanied the Chief Secretary, sources added.

The Greenfield airport at Hollongi, built by Airports Authority of India (AAI), will be capable enough to operate flights in all weather conditions. An Instrument Landing System (ILS) consisting of a Localizer, Glidepath & Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) has been installed at the airport.

This Category-I ILS facility enables the aircraft to land safely in bad weather conditions through electronically guided signals. It is a highly accurate and dependable means of navigating to the runway under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), the AAI has said.

The airport, developed in an area of 685 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 660 crore, can accommodate 300 passengers during peak hours with eight check-in counters.

It will connect the landlocked state with other major cities of the country, besides giving a major
boost to the state’s tourism sector, officials said.

