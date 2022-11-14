Assam: Encounter between Army, militants in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI/ TINSUKIA – An encounter broke out on Monday between a team of army personnel and unidentified militants in a forest in Assam’s Tinsukia district, a defence spokesperson said.

The exchange of fire started around 9.20 am in Barpathar when the Army team was patrolling the area, he said. After firing due to the swift retaliation by troops, terrorists ran away into adjoining areas. No casualty have reported. Additional troops launched. and Operations under progress, said spokesman.

According to sources in Tinsukia Unidentified militants on Monday lobbed a grenade and then open indiscriminate firing on an army convoy in the Upper Dihinga forest area of Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The Army soon retaliated and an encounter ensued which lasted for about 10 minutes. The place is a hotbed for the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) and United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent militants.

Militants often target the security forces and sneak into Myanmar due to the area’s proximity with the neighboring country. The entire area has been cordoned off and a combing operation has been launched to nab the culprits behind the attack. However, no casualty has been reported from any side.