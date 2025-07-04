Massive Arms Haul in Manipur: Security Forces Recover 203 Weapons, IEDs, and Grenades in Major Crackdown

IMPHAL– In a significant blow to illegal arms networks, security forces in Manipur seized a massive cache of 203 weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, and other warlike materials during coordinated operations across multiple hill districts.

The intelligence-driven crackdown, conducted from midnight on July 3 to the morning of July 4, 2025, targeted suspected hideouts in Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur districts, marking a major success in efforts to restore peace and public order in the strife-torn state.

Joint teams comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, the Indian Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) launched simultaneous search operations based on specific intelligence about concealed arms caches.

The recovered arsenal included 21 INSAS rifles, 11 AK-series rifles, 26 Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), 2 sniper rifles, 3 carbines, 17 .303 rifles, 2 51mm mortars, 2 MA assault rifles, 3 M79 grenade launchers, 18 single-shot breech-loaded guns, 11 single-barrel bolt-action rifles, 6 pistols, 1 .22 rifle, 25 single-bore guns, 3 country-made pistols, 4 muzzle-loaded rifles, 38 improvised “Pompi” guns, and 2 lathode weapons. Additionally, the forces seized 109 rounds of ammunition (29 rounds of 5.56 mm and 80 rounds of 7.62 mm), 30 IEDs, 10 hand grenades, 9 Pompi shells, and 2 lathode grenades, according to a press note by the Director General of Police, Manipur.

The operations are part of a broader effort to curb the circulation of illegal arms amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, which have claimed over 260 lives since May 2023 and left thousands displaced.

The state, currently under President’s Rule, has seen intensified security measures to restore normalcy. A senior police official stated, “These intelligence-based operations underscore our commitment to rooting out unlawful elements and ensuring the safety of all citizens.” The Manipur Police urged the public to cooperate by reporting suspicious activities or information about illegal arms to the nearest police station or Central Control Room.

This latest recovery follows previous operations, including one on June 14, 2025, where 328 firearms, 10 grenades, and over 5,000 rounds of ammunition were seized across five valley districts, and another on March 8, 2025, recovering 114 weapons. The persistent efforts highlight the scale of the challenge, with over 6,000 weapons looted from police armouries since the violence erupted in 2023.

Senior officials emphasized that such operations will continue in a sustained and focused manner to maintain public order and safeguard lives and property. The Manipur Police reiterated their commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure environment, calling the crackdown a “significant achievement” in their ongoing mission.