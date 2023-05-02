Arunachal: Chowna Mein carries out Site inspection for upcoming C20 Summit in Namsai

NAMSAI- For the upcoming C2O Summit to be held in Namsai from Jun 9 to 12, 2023, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein held a review meeting with Lekang MLA, Jummum Ete Deori, Secretary GA/Tourism Sadhana Deori, DC Namsai CR Khampa, Special Secretary to Speaker APLA cum State Nodal Officer for G20 PN Thongchi, HoDs and other stakeholders to discuss the preparation of conveyance, reception, cultural display and arrangements for accommodation of the Guests and the venue for conducting all the important events.

During the meeting, DCM advised all the concerned officials and stakeholders to ensure the on-time completion of all preparations for the reception of the C20 Delegates and the grand success of the event.

After the meeting, Mein along with the Officers and stakeholders, inspected all the places for accommodation of delegates and venues for hosting of all important conferences and meetings to be held during the C20 Summit.

Inspecting the sites, DCM advised that there should not be any lacunas regarding the stay of the delegates. He also inspected the Multipurpose Community Hall, the lodges where the delegates will be accomodated and took assurance that they will be received with proper hospitality during their visit.

On the second day of inspection, Mein visited the Model Villages, Jona-I and Empong in Namsai, which were selected for the proposed visit of C20 delegates, where they will have a glimpse of the rural lives of Arunachal Pradesh, India.

Inspecting the sites, Mein advised the villagers and directed them to maintain cleanliness and proper hygiene in their villages. He also directed the concerned departments to keep the connectivity of the roadways well checked and asked them to repair the damages if there were any.

The C20 Summit is a global event that is set to bring together leaders from the world’s largest economies to discuss issues affecting the world today. It’s main aim is to promote a more inclusive and diverse approach to problem-solving that takes into account local knowledge, resources, and cultural values. The group’s emphasis on flexibility and adaptability is crucial in this regard, as it acknowledges the need to be responsive to changing circumstances and evolving needs. The event in Namsai is anticipated to gather 150 attendees from several nations.