Arunachal Panorama held in Rajiv Gandhi University

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Panorama for the year 2023 was started on 29th April, 2023 in the Rajiv Gandhi University’s campus, with the lighting of traditional hearth by the chief guest Mama Natung, Minister Youth Affairs & Sports, Water Resources and Environment & Forests, Arunachal Pradesh along with Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor and Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar of the university.

The Chief Guest along with other dignitaries visited the traditional huts which were showcasing the rich cultural heritage of different tribes, representing different parts of the states. Ten huts, representing ten unique tribes of the states were constructed. These huts were decorated with all the traditional essence of respective tribes. Various cultural artifacts were displaced in the huts. Moreover, traditional cuisines were also prepared and serve to the visitors.

A Ceremonial Inaugural Dance/ Diversity dance was performed by students representing 12 different tribes of Khampti, Singpho, Mishmi, Tagin, Monpa, Nocte, Tangsa, Wancho, Adi, Galo, Apatani andNyishi) different tribes of Arunachal. The beautiful traditional dance of these tribes in their own tune were shown to the audience.

Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU in his welcome speech reminded the audience how Arunachal Panorama was originated in 2006.

Nyishi Traditional Folk Festival was displayed which was followed by traditional (folk) story telling from Galo tribes. The story was about an orphan boy name Lubb Raye. The Monpa’s Folk Dance – Lhamo was also showcased.

Mama Natung, Chief guest in his address emphasized on the role of youths to safeguard the cultures of the State of Arunachal Pradesh. He praises the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh. He said Arunachal Pradesh is not only rich in culture but also in Nature – still 80% of the state is cover with green forest.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha in his speech highlighted the beautiful culture of Arunachal Pradesh. He reminds everyone the initiatives taken by Indian government to showcase this beautiful culture to the other populations of the country by even allowing to avail the home LTC scheme for visiting the Northeast Indian States.

The Inaugural Ceremony was ended with vote of thanks from Prof. GibjiNomasow, Dean, Students’ Welfare. In his address he appreciates all the faculty members, students, and denizens of RGU campus for witnessing the programme in large number. He also expresses his gladness to all the students for their efforts and enthusiasm to make the Arunachal Panorama 2023 a grant success.

Day two of the panorama showcased various traditional games which includes

Adi tribe: Taba Pari Apko (Archery), Khampti Singpho: Bambow War, Natung Tang

Mishmi: Ehi-ngaa, Monpa: Para- Sho (Dice),Nocte: Tuk Tam (Holding Hand),Nyishi: Bamboo Wrestling,Tagin: Tug of War, Wancho: Kya Kap (Polevault)

In the evening Cultural Program, various story telling, folk dances were displayed.

Story telling Mishmi: Folk dance Wancho ,Folk dance khamti ,Storytelling Nyishi ,Folk dance Galo Story telling : The Wancho Tribe of Longding District.,Folk dance Nyishi.Ritual/Festival Galo : The Mopin Festival Ritual/Festival Apatani : The Apatanis, Story telling Adi: Folk dance Apatani :.Folk dance Adi : Dongkong Yinam:

On the third and final day a Symposium was held on the topic “Social Media: a boon or bane” which many students participated. Those participated includes Tapa Motu (Tagin), Phupang Wangpan (Wancho), Leiki Youton (Monpa), Bakin Mitkong (Adi), Hage Sumpa (Apatani), Sonam Pemo (Monpa), Okitlu Khamblai (Mishmi) and Tsewang Lhamo (Monpa) were talk on “Social Media A Boon or Bane”.

The valedictory function was held in the evening with the MLA Doimukh Assembly Constituency Shri. Tana Hali Tara gracing the valedictory function as Chief Guest in the presence of Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha and Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh.

In his speech Tana Hali Tara, the chief guest motivated the culture and tradition of Arunachal Pradesh and to promote the students to continue such type of activities every year.

A gala musical Performance by Ms. Meenam Goi and Mr. Nidum Dabi, Mega attracted a lots of cheers. Diversity Dance by different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh and an nicely choregraphed Attire Show was showcased with both traditional and fusion designs. The attire show includes tribes of Tangsa Nyishi, WangchoTagin, Nocte,Singpho, Apatani, Mishmi Miju, Galo, Adi, Idu Mishmi, Monpa and Khamti.

Prof. Gibji Nomasow, Dean, Students’ Welfare proposed the vote of thanks with a promise to see all in the next edition.