Arunachal: Nodal officer for Vibrant Village Programme visits Zemithang

TAWANG- Director department of School education and literacy, Ministry of education government of India JB Pandey who is also nodal officer for Vibrant Village Programme, Arunachal chapter visited the vibrant village project Zemithang and stayed for a night. He interacted with villagers and government officials at Zemithang .

After coming back from Zemithang this afternoon on 2 may 2023 he interacted with officers at circuit house Tawang and took information on activities being taken up by various depts, discussed on various aspects to promote tourism in a professional way. He asked to give more publicity through various social media platforms to attract more tourist to vibrant village.

He suggested to upgrade Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya existing in Zemithang to secondary level to check school dropouts especially girls. He informed that two digital device each will be provided to every secondary and Senior secondary school of the district through CSR activity from his own sources.

He further suggested for a composite culture center at VVP Zemithang with help from army so that students can learn art, Culture, games sports and avail library facility in the same center. Speaking about Agriculture and Horticultural scopes he said that under horticulture walnut can be encouraged in large scale, in reply to this horticulture dept informed that the matter is already taken up and people are growing walnut.

He asked the tourism department to Keep the tourism website of district updated and also to give information on the website about trekking routes in Zemithang . He suggested for banking and postal service immediately at Zemithang to facilitate villagers with financial services also.

Earlier DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo accorded welcome to JB Pandey and presented him with some important books on Arunachal Pradesh in return DC received few books written by visiting Director to be kept in district library.