Arunachal: Governor addresses the first session of the eighth Legislative Assembly

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) addressed the first session of the eighth Legislative Assembly of the State in the State Legislative Assembly, Itanagar on 15th June 2024.

In his address, the Governor said that the mandate given by the people reflects a clear desire for continued development, policy stability, and good governance. He emphasized that the members be cognizant of their responsibilities and trust reposed in them by the people.

The Governor advised the legislators to focus on “Embedded Systems of Development”, to ensure good quality of design, aesthetics, utility, and sustenance, by maintaining the highest standards of probity, transparency, and accountability in all projects they undertake. He said that clean and dynamic governance will be the harbinger of equitable social welfare, health, education, and above all a state of ‘Gross State Happiness’. I am sure that a ‘Vision Document’ for the State enumerating broader goals and the principles to achieve them will prove an invaluable guide for the continued progress of our beloved State, he said.

The Governor exhorted the legislators to strive to build a prosperous and vibrant Arunachal Pradesh, where every citizen can achieve their full potential.

The Governor said that while undertaking the transformative and reformative agenda, the State Government has not lost sight of the ideals of ‘Antyodaya,’ the concern for the well-being of the last man in the queue. He said Arunachal’s compassionate and citizen-centric governance model is dedicated to ensuring – dignity and enhancing the quality of life for the most vulnerable and marginalized sections of our society. This also marks a fitting tribute to the ideals of Antyodaya espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

The Governor said that the Prime Minister’s vision of Reform, Perform, and Transform is particularly relevant to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that they must embrace reforms in every aspect of life, not just economic, to align with the aspirations of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This multidimensional approach to reform requires leadership from us, performance from our administration, and active participation from the people, leading to a transformative impact on our society, he said.

The Governor said that the principles of ‘Speed, Scale, Scope, and Standards’ of the Prime Minister must guide our efforts. In Arunachal Pradesh, we shall focus on these principles to enhance our productivity, improve the quality of our products, and ensure that our development is sustainable and inclusive, he underscored.

The Governor congratulated the members and extended his good wishes with the hope that they continue to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He reminded them that public service requires sacrifice, dedication and commitment and they must work faithfully and tirelessly undertake the immense responsibility as Members of the august House.

The Governor also congratulated the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Union Council of Ministers and newly elected members of the Parliament of the 18th Lok Sabha on behalf of the State Assembly. He commended the Election Commission of India, Central and State officials, security personnel, and every citizen who actively participated in the conduct of free and fair elections, making the festival of democracy a success.

In his 33-minute address, the Governor highlighted the endeavour of the State Government and the focus areas it has prioritised, particularly Governance Reforms, Enhanced Quality of life of citizens, fulfilling youth aspirations, and investment for development. He mentioned that the Government shall introduce Bottom-up Planning, involving the preparation of District-level Vision and Development Plans in consultation with stakeholders, ensuring effective and inclusive development at the last mile.

The Governor said that the Government will launch the SEE Trinity (Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Employment) to completely reorient the entire ecosystem in the interest of youth and provide 25,000+ Employment and Self-Employment Opportunities for youth in the next 5 Years. He said that the State Government shall focus on creating job opportunities for the youth through various initiatives, including skill development programs and support for entrepreneurship.

The Governor said that maintaining peace and security is fundamental for development. The State government will ensure the effective implementation of the three newly introduced criminal laws: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyams of 2023. He applauded the efforts of the State Government for the initiation of Pink-Patrolling with PCR vehicles as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance women’s safety, gender equality, and safety in our communities.