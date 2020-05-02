Arunachal: AAPSU opens Helpline for TCNL students stranded in Capital region

Itanagar- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has open a helpline desk for the Students of Tirap, Changlang, Longding and Namsai ( TCNL ) districts stranded at Capital Complex.

Nepha Wangsa AAPSU Dy. Spokesperson who is the coordinator of the team informed that they are successful in reaching out to hundreds of students.

In the first phase the ninety-four (94) students were provided ration at Nirjuli, Lekhi and Doimukh, second phase two hundred and twenty-seven (227) were covered from Itanagar and Naharlagun and in the third twenty-six and fourth thirty-two.

The total number of beneficiaries has been counted to three hundred and seventy-nine (379). The team not only helped the students but also youths doing odd jobs and some common people who were really in need.