Itanagar

Arunachal: YMCR remove 4.5 tonnes of waste from Yagamso River

The organizers also planted ornamental trees like Gulmohar and Nahar saplings along the riverbank to prevent soil erosion.

Last Updated: May 11, 2024
1 minute read
GUWAHATI- In its continued mission to clean the Yagamso River and restore its health, NGOs – Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society with the support of Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation, organized a river cleanup drive here on Saturday.

During the drive, around 4500 kilograms of waste was removed from the river near the energy park stretch. The organizers also planted ornamental trees like Gulmohar and Nahar saplings along the riverbank to prevent soil erosion.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Ward-6 Corporator Gyamar Taz lauded the efforts of the NGOs for their consistent work in cleaning the Yagamso River. He expressed his concern over the increasing waste in the river and urged the people of Itanagar to be more responsible in disposing of waste.

“Yagamso river used to be a clean and healthy river once, but unfortunately, it has become like a sewage drain now,” Taz said. He emphasized the importance of keeping the city and environment clean for future generations.

YMCR Chairman S D Loda echoed Taz’s concerns and stressed the need to maintain clean and healthy rivers for future generations.

YMCR Organising Secretary Keyom Doni informed the IMC Corporator about the NGO’s mission to clean the Yagamso River and the various initiatives they undertake to spread awareness about waste management.

He said that the NGO conducts monthly art and literary events for school students and door-to-door campaigns to educate people residing near the river about waste segregation.

Arunachal: Mini Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme on SVEEP held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Governor administers oaths APPSC & APIC members

Arunachal: Trigonometry Chairman Tobom Dai inaugurates library at GSS Chimpu

Arunachal: NAAC Peer Team calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Flags off 26 Vehicles of 1098 Child Helpline Vahan

Arunachal: Police arrest 3 members of PAJSC spearheading movement against APPSC cash-for-job scam

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveils logo for Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2024

APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm- LIVE UPDATE

Arunachal: Sarod Recital Evening held at RGU

Arunachal: "Apu Apa" a collection of Wancho folktales release during Oriah celebration

