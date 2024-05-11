Arunachal: APU organised Seminar on Everyday Life and Socio-Political Organisation of the Adis

PASIGHAT- The Department of Tribal Studies, Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat organised an Annual Departmental Seminar on the theme “Everyday Life and Socio-Political Organisation of the Adis” on May 10, 2024. The seminar was graced by Prof. Tomo Riba, Honourable Vice Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat and Narmi Darang, Registrar, Arunachal Pradesh University as special invitees.

Dr. Tarh Ramya, Assistant Professor of the department gave the welcome address and introduced the theme of the seminar to the participants. While delivering the welcome address, Dr. Ramya thanked the special invitees and the teaching staff and students for their availability for the seminar.

He informed the gatherings that the papers presented by the students were the outcomes of the fieldwork conducted by the students of the Department of Tribal Studies in the month of March 2024 in Riga village of Siang district.

Delivering a keynote address, Dr. Eli Doye, Head of the Department of Tribal Studies, explained the theme of the seminar and highlighted the importance and need for more research through frequent fieldwork in a multicultural, multilingual state like Arunachal Pradesh.

Prof. Riba in his speech congratulated the Department of Tribal Studies for organizing such an important academic programme that opened up a vista for students to attract towards research. In particular, he applauds the devotion and determination put in by students of Tribal Studies towards the discipline and the seminar.

He suggests the students carry on with their hard work and make the most of every opportunity from the seminar. Narmi Darang, the Registrar of Arunachal Pradesh University applauded the students for their efforts and encouraged them to use the opportunity as a platform for launching towards research careers. He also urged the department to continue engaging with communities in future as well.

A total of five papers were presented by M.A. II Semester students of Tribal Studies. The first paper was presented by Sendar Bagra and Ralbom Ripuk on “Economy of the Riga Village”. The second paper on “Political System of Riga Village” was presented by Aken Jerang and Sunita Langkam.

The third paper on “Agricultural Tools and Implements of the Adis in Riga Village of Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh” was presented by Kaling Komboh, Monkhip Longri, and Yasap Pao. The fourth paper on “Aamkang Ritual” was presented by Lenzing Modi and Neneng Goi. The final paper was presented by Lento Moyong and Kamin Messar on the topic “Magli Habong”.

The seminar was coordinated by Terbi Loyi and Likha Rinchin, the Assistant Professors of the Tribal Studies department and attended by faculty members and students from various departments.