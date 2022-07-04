ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: IMC mayor inspected under construction Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

Mayor informed that the STP was an old project which was sanctioned before the incumbent Corporators were elected.

July 4, 2022
ITANAGAR-   Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation –Tame Phassang directed the Engineers of  IMC  and contractors to judiciously use the funds meant for the development projects while inspecting the under construction  Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at  Naharlagun on Monday.

Speaking to the Media, Mayor informed that the STP was an old project which was sanctioned before the incumbent Corporators were elected and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also questioned the IMC for non-availability of the STP and even imposed a fine.

So, IMC has constituted a four-member Committee of Councilors Kipa Takum, Lokam Anand, Tamuk Tagiang and Tadar Hanghi to study the reason behind the delay in completion of the project, and simultaneously to submit the action taken report, said Mayor.

Further responding to the query on any mismanagement of funds, Mayor stated ‘the concerned committee will study the whole issue and if there is any lacuna in fund management, the corporation will take stern action and make sure that the project would not be affected and to complete it within the time frame.

Phassang also suggested the Concerned Engineer, and Contractors to maintain quality while constructing the project. Such Project is very needful for the IMC jurisdiction where all the polluted waters from the Naharlagun will be treated and then release into the river maintaining the guidelines of the NGT.

Among others, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, Commissioner –IMC Lika Tejji, EE-IMC(II) and others accompanied the Mayor in the inspection.

